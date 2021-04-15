From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

A notorious principal suspect in multiple cases of murder and arson in Delta State, one Okwudili Obi has been arrested by the police in the state.

He was arrested alongside three other suspects in Asem-Uku community in Ndokwa East Local Government Area of the state following a sting operation by the State Intelligence Bureau (SIB) with assistance from the command’s tactical teams.

Obi who is a native of the community, is said to be one of the principal suspects in the alleged murder of one Sunday Nwachukwu and Fidelis Amani, in 2017 in Asemo-Uku.

Acting spokesman of the command, DSP Bright Edafe who confirmed the arrest in Asaba on Thursday, said the suspect has been on the wanted list of the command.

Edafe listed exhibits recovered from him three cutlasses, six daggers, one long sword, charms wrapped with red/white blood stained cloths, adding that the case is still under investigation with a view to arresting more of his cohorts.

He further confirmed the arrest of a suspected phone thief, one Alix Oivwighren in Warri, and one Sani Mohammed who is suspected to be the receiver of stolen phones in Hausa Quarter of the town.

Edafe also stated that during a raid on black spot within Army Check Point in Jeddo area of Warri, one Nelson Newman (27) was arrested with 35 wraps of skunk weed and other quantity of skunk weed inside black nylon bag all suspected to be Indian Hemp.

“Based on preliminary investigation, he is suspected to be a major dealer in Indian hemp and has given useful information that will lead to the arrest of his cohorts,” Edafe added.

He also said five suspected cultists believed to be responsible for cult related killings in Otu-Jeremi, Ughelli South Local Government Area of the state.

He said one double barrel cut to size gun, some rolls of electric cable wire and one cutlass were recovered from the suspected cultists who have confessed to be members of Dominion Confraternity.