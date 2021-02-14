All across Nigeria, in spite of and despite the fact that echoes of the last general polls are still quite deafening, politicians have already in their minds concluded on what would happen in the next cycle. Like the devil that most of them represent, they are killing, stealing, destroying, or planning to. It irks me just how God is able to stay and watch and allow this crass ungodliness, every time. Agents of the devil prowl all over the landscape, destabilising pro-people systems, pulling down (or in some cases, killing) loyal lieutenants of their target with a view generally to generating distrust, mistrust, anger, hate and bitterness enough to create vulnerability.

This is bare wire politics that has only one point agenda, which is to electrocute everyone and anyone not connected to their evil power grid. You read situations or hear conversations about what’s going on, and you begin to wonder whether these men who incarnate the devil were created by the same God who did you. To be sure, this stratagem is not peculiar to a state or region: it is everywhere. The daredevils are ubiquitous, Nigeria and its governments are in their grip.

Up north, they are fiercely in charge of proceedings as well as the build-up and, therefore, in their estimation, the future. They are so strong and so sure, their activities transcend their part of the country. Of course, all the cries nationwide of marginalisation, herdsmen’s invasion and ethnic clashes belong in this context. Down south, the stories are no different: the plotters are powerful, arrogant and diligent.

Somewhere in the deep south, their success in the now is palpable. They think they have weakened their target’s political army. Two of his first team most loyal utility players-cum-allies are out, well, please, note for effect, I didn’t say the two were taken out. In any case, that says much more than any other phrase or sentence would have.

Also, another trusted lieutenant, probably the most aggressive, until now the most dreaded human scarecrow and the most fearless defender on the first team had since been replaced or displaced. Granted, the mercurial central defender was too dangerous, what with his no-holds-barred trademark sliding tackles that occasionally tended to cause more damage than good, no one can deny he was at least 80% good and useful to the captain, the team and the system. Hate him or love him, there’s no denying his near indispensability as, since his exit, that fundamental wing has remained unmanned and, consequently, the Achilles heel of the team. Strangely, the seemingly higher position he currently occupies notwithstanding, the man has kept a low profile and remained at peace with even intruders, something really cherished, I believe, by his boss’s opponents, who in the first place pushed relentlessly for his removal!

However, as those with eyes for these matters can attest, the opponents are not satisfied with the enormous gains they have made so far. They are pushing on, emboldened clearly by how the team captain had unknowingly pandered to their whims and captives, to knock on doors they hitherto never dared go near. One of such doors is that of the Chief Accounting Officer of the system. Suddenly, a man who concentrates only on his job and on helping the populace has become the butt of orchestrated malicious media attacks.

Give it to those fighting the captain. They know the game. They understand the terrain. And they are going about the whole thing the way only God can stop them, and He shall!

That optimism of light at the end of the tunnel is at once fuelled and reinforced by the political trajectory, bland political body language and misleading taciturnity of the captain concerned. They never see him coming nor does he ever betray his next move. He always seems the unlikeliest victor. But, always always, he emerges, surefootedly and indisputably.

He’s a terribly dangerous man to challenge, the captain. Perhaps, his executive director heyday taught him something most Nigerian politicians cannot imbibe. Namely, to play the fool in action and words until nick of time. That’s one cogent reason he shall win even this time.

Furthermore, his opposition have consciously overreached themselves in several ways that annoy the forces of decision. First, understand that we cannot and should not go over the other matter. Apart from that, they have touched some anointed players and done enormous harm to some prophets of service. So, they fail, and they shall.

In addition, be warned: the captain had since decoded the opposition style of attacking his team members so he drops them. Meaning, he’s not going to ever allow any rehash that will bring joy to his opponents. In fact, he might play some shock hardball going forward; for example, reintroducing the defender who seemed to have fallen out of favour. Stay alive and stay tuned, even if you can’t, because there are really interesting times ahead.

Meanwhile, let’s get to the main juncture of this entry. Are you an agent of light or of darkness? When you arrive a place, do you add value or you scatter it? To your family, world, continent, country, state, local government area, clan, village, friends, team, workplace, worship centre, government or neighbourhood, have you attracted development or crisis?

Of all the people who know you, what image of you do the majority have? An egocentric animal, or an altruistic human being? When you approach or your name is mentioned, how do most people react? With a childlike grin, or a wry or plastic smile or with a frown?

Yesterday served to remind humanity of God’s main expectation of us: love. It is an everyday virtue, yes; but even for once, were you an agent of love all through Valentine’s Day? Did you pass on sunshine to even one life? This must become the new normal, if we want quick realisation of our desire for a better society.

Every hand must be to the pump. Faith leaders and adherents must not only sermonise about love. Let them do and live it. Ditto, teachers and their students, doctors, nurses and other medical practitioners complete with their patients.

Love is the way to go. Journalists, broadcasters, columnists and other media professionals must allow love guide us in our reportage. Fixing Nigeria, for us, entails never slanting stuff because of interest, or emotion or corruption. Nobody should pay or convince us to destroy another or others with our mouth or pen.

Finally, politicians must tell themselves enough is enough. They must stop denigrating others just to gain advantage. They must stop manipulating people against their opponents. They must start being agents of life, and love and development.

God bless Nigeria!