Bolaji Okunola

Erstwhile Super Eagles’ striker, Odion Ighalo has stylishly aimed for a firmer grip at Manchester United after his six-month loan spell yielded positive result, which saw him, zipping critics lips.

Ighalo, whose form hit a superlative dimension after arriving Old Trafford, hinted this on his latest Instagram post, which fetched him thousands of reactions.

The 2019 AFCON golden boot winner penned down his desire with motivational quotes, while he aimed the club extend his stay, which will help him break more barriers.

“What comes easy, won’t always last, what will last won’t always come easy…. #Mondaymultivation#”, he wrote.

To further attract the club interest for a permanent deal, the former Chinese base striker, whose move to Old Trafford saw club legends and fans raising eyebrows, went extra miles winking at the club he has the potential to score more goals by displaying his Manchester United screamer he banged during the Europa League round of 16 duel against Austrian side, LASK.

Ighalo had netted four crucial goals for the Ole Gunnar Solskjaer tutored team. Before the coronavirus pandemic forced the league to an unwanted break, he inspired the club to 5th on the English premier league log.