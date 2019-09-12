Nigeria’s Super Eagles’ Coach, Gernot Rohr has stated his desire that he want the team to return to Lagos for its international matches, BSNSports.com.ng reported.

Lagos, the home of Nigeria national teams in the 60’s, 70’s, 80’s, 90’s until year 2000, when Nigeria and Ghana co-hosted the African Cup of Nations had not host any Super Eagles competitive matches in the last decades due to the poor condition of the national stadium at Surulere. The other stadia in Lagos are synthetic pitches, which the gaffer believed is not too good for football.

“I also know that Lagos is the home of football in Nigeria and we should be able to play there as well. I hope the Minister can help us by ensuring that we have good pitches to practice and play on in Lagos” he stated.

The most matches of the team in recent time had been played at the Godswill Akpabio stadium in Uyo

Super Eagles next game is a 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Benin in November.