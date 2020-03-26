Odion Ighalo’s priority is to remain at Manchester United beyond the end of the 2019-2020 season though his parent club, Shanghai Shenhua, is keen to extend his contract, Allnigeriasoccer.com can exclusively report.

The former Nigeria international is under contract with Shanghai Shenhua until December 2021, having signed a three-year deal in February last year.

Though Manchester United higher-ups are delighted with Ighalo’s contribution to the team since his arrival at Old Trafford, it can be revealed with certainty that no talks, whatsoever, have been held with Shanghai Shenhua as regards to the permanent acquisition of the striker.

Thus, suggestions that the Chinese club have placed a £15 million price tag on Ighalo are way off the mark.

Should United decide to purchase Ighalo outright, the Premier League giants are aware that they have to negotiate an option to buy, but have not yet opened a line of communication with their Chinese counterparts due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Ighalo has been in blistering form since joining the Red Devils, scoring four goals in his first three starts.