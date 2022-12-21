Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen is looking forward to the resumption of the League, where Napoli will try to hold onto its lead and coronate the Scudetto dream.

The striker spoke with Il Mattino and was quizzed about which goal he was most fond of.

“The one that will lead to the title. I owe my growth to Luciano Spalletti. He believes in me, he prods me and makes me work hard without ever stopping. Everything is easier with him because it’s clear that it’s the kind of work that makes you better. It’s just the beginning for me. I have achieved nothing so far.”

The ace discussed his facial fracture. “The injury, the surgery, and the long period on the shelf were heavy. I won’t remove the mask. It’s not a mental crutch, but a physical protection and I will keep it. It’s not superstition either. I’m more serene when I have it.”