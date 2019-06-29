Kenyan coach, Sebastien Migne revealed captain Victor Wanyama treated the team to a luncheon yesterday.

The Harambee Stars staged a comeback to beat rivals Tanzania 3-2 in a Group C derby of the Africa Cup of Nations finals on Thursday night.

The win revived Kenya’s hopes of making it to the last 16 of the competition for the first time in their history and will now face a wounded Senegalese side, who lost by a solitary goal to Algeria, in their second group match.

But before facing off with the Lions of Teranga, coach Migne has confirmed the players would have a day out on Friday at the invitation of Wanyama, who turns out for English Premier League side, Tottenham Hotspur.

“Tomorrow (Friday), my captain, Victor Wanyama will invite all of my team to a good restaurant in Cairo,” Migne.

“It’s important to enjoy the location, place and the tournament. We are proud to be here, and we need to be here in a different place.

Migne admitted that Kenya will not be under any pressure when they face Senegal in the deciding fixture.

“Let me take pleasure in the victory [against Tanzania].