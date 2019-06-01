For making Knockout their favourite and most-watched comedy movie since its release on April 19, Wale Adenuga Productions (WAP) has expressed its profound gratitude to Nigerian film lovers.

According to Wale Adenuga Productions’ boss, Mr. Wale Adenuga Jnr., he’s grateful to all those who trooped out to see Knockout at the cinemas, most especially, during the last Easter festival. “We appreciate every single person who has gone to see the movie at the cinemas, especially those who have been so blown away that they have recommended it to their families and friends. I am happy to announce that due to the successful run of Knockout at the cinemas, we have secured offers from distribution platforms including Video-on-Demand, In-Flight Entertainment, and foreign TV channels, among others.

“Even before we started writing the script, we had very clear objectives in addition to creating a fun comedy experience. The objectives included to tell an authentic Nigerian story, impart knowledge through entertainment and showcase the beauty of Nigeria as well as the integrity of Nigerians, and also to satirically point out some wrongs in the society thus leading to self-assessment and voluntary change, and more. We are pleased at the results thus far, as we have received several commendations from audience nationwide, as well as from government parastatals and agencies.”

The star-studded Knockout is still attracting movie buffs to cinemas across Nigeria and Ghana.