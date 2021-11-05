Stand-up comedy lovers are in for a special treat this November, as Ikebe Super, a unique stand-up comedy show, featuring hilarious Pidgin English and Yoruba jokes, is currently heating up the TV.

Ikebe Super is a programme of Wale Adenuga Productions (WAP), producer of Papa Ajasco & Company Reloaded, Akpan & Oduma, Knockout, Okafor the Steward, and Peoples Court among others.

Speaking, the Managing Director, WAP, Wale Adenuga Jnr, said: “Ikebe Super is the result of a very strategic process of creating and curating a wide range of never-heard-before jokes, and picking extremely talented comedians to deliver them perfectly. Ikebe Super stand-up comedy TV show is really going to catch viewers by surprise, as the comedy level is beyond expectation. Bearing in mind that majority of the jokes are adult-themed, we have ensured that they would air at late nights only.”

Having kicked off on November 1, 2021, Ikebe Super, which has episodes within 2 – 3 minutes each, airs by 11:30pm daily on wapTV, with Pidgin English jokes on Mondays, Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays; and Yoruba jokes on Wednesdays and Thursdays; including an omnibus of both Pidgin English and Yoruba jokes on Sundays. The show would also be available on Instagram (@IkebeSuperShow) and YouTube (waptvchannel), with Pidgin English jokes posted on Mondays and Fridays, and Yoruba jokes posted on Wednesdays. However, Ikebe Super airs exclusively on satellite and cable providers including DStv 262, StarTimes 116, GOtv 102, FreeTV 751, Play 275, and MyTV.

