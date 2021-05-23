Wale Adenuga Productions (WAP) has inked a global distribution deal for its blockbuster comedy movie, Knockout.

According to Wale Adenuga Jnr., producer of Knockout, the contract, which was recently signed with Media Pros Africa, a Kenya-based film agency owned by Wangeci Murage, covers a worldwide distribution of the comedy movie through various platforms including VOD, TVOD, SVOD, cinema, Paytv, free-to-air and terrestrial.

“We are pleased to have finally sealed a global distribution agreement with a reputable organisation, Media Pros Africa, as well as Osezua Stephen-Imobhio’s Oduma of Creative Worx Ltd, through which the deal was brokered. When Knockout was released at cinemas across Nigeria and Ghana, the response was overwhelmingly-positive, so with this deal, we can finally achieve our desire of showcasing the movie to a wider audience,” he said.

Released on April 19, 2019, Knockout tells the comical story of what happens when news of a boxing competition, with a cash prize of $3 million hits town, and sends a group of people into hilarious frenzy, as they devise mischievous means to participate and win. The clumsy boxer they choose, and the crazy characters they meet along the way, result in a myriad of mayhem and madness.

Knockout parades an impressive cast of established and new generation superstars like Sola Sobowale (Toyin Tomato), Charles Okocha, Toyin Abraham, Chinwetalu Agu, Odunlade Adekola, Patience Ozokwor, Broda Shaggi, Ali Nuhu, Eniola Badmus, Papa Ajasco, Mama Ajasco, Pa James, Alinco, Miss Pepeiye, and Ajasco.

Others include Francis Odega, Afeez Oyetoro (Saka), Nnenna, Desmond Elliot, Funky Mallam, Kenny Blaq, Woli Arole, Yaw, Tayo Amokade (Ijebu), Segun Arinze, Ronke Oshodi Oke, Josh2Funny & Bello Kreb, Jide Kosoko, MC Lively, Akpan & Oduma, as well as electrifying cameos by 9ice, Derenle Edun and Jaywon.