Wale Adenuga Productions (WAP) and KIN Productions have teamed up to execute a UNESCO-commissioned project, which is the production of a special season of Papa Ajasco & Company Reloaded, meant as an advocacy programme against gender-based violence.

In line with the European Union and United Nations Spotlight Initiative programme, the Papa Ajasco & Company Reloaded would feature 13 episodes of several stories advocating against all forms of gender-based violence; including rape, battery, child abuse, homicide, early marriage, female genital mutilation, HIV, illiteracy, as well as culture of silence – all aimed at bringing about positive changes in social norms, attitude and behaviours.

Speaking on the project, WAP’s Managing Director, Wale Adenuga Jr., said: “Over the years, we have collaborated with National Agency for the Prohibition of Traffic in Persons (NAPTIP), Society for Family Health (SFH), Securities and Exchange Commission Nigeria (SEC), National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA), Voices 4 Change, Ministry of Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, and other organisations, using our popular TV programmes as effective tools for enlightening the populace and promoting societal change on specific issues. We’ll reveal more details about our partnership with KIN Production and UNESCO very shortly.”

Millions of viewers across the globe watch Papa Ajasco & Company Reloaded through a strategic combination of terrestrial and satellite TV providers including NTA Network on Tuesdays at 8pm – 8:30pm, STV Network on Saturdays at 9pm – 9:30pm, and wapTV (DStv 262, StarTimes 116, GOtv 102, FreeTV 751, Play 275, and MyTV) on Tuesdays from 8:30pm to 9pm.

