For Wale Adenuga Productions (WAP), it’s celebration galore, as the outfit recently won two awards at the prestigious City People Movie Awards, which took place in Lagos last Sunday.

At the glamorous event, WAP’s Knockout won the Best Movie of the Year (English) award, while the production outfit won Best Movie Producer of the Year (English) award.

Speaking on the honour, Wale Adenuga Jr., Managing Director, WAP and producer of Knockout, said: “We really appreciate this recognition by the organisers of City People Movie Awards. These awards are dedicated to the brilliant cast, the dedicated crew, and of course every single person who watched the movie at the cinemas. The audience feedback has been really awesome. For people who want to experience it again, as well as those who were unable to see it at the cinemas, Knockout would soon be available on streaming services and cable TV channels worldwide.”

Released in April 2019, Knockout is a fun-filled, blockbuster comedy movie with a hilarious script brilliantly brought to life by Sola Sobowale, Charles Okocha, Toyin Abraham, Chinwetalu Agu, Odunlade Adekola, Patience Ozokwor, Broda Shaggi, Ali Nuhu, Eniola Badmus, Papa Ajasco, Mama Ajasco, Pa James, Alinco, Miss Pepeiye, Ajasco, Francis Odega, Afeez Oyetoro (Saka), Nnenna, Desmond Elliot, Funky Mallam, Kenny Blaq, Ngozi Nwosu, Gentle Jack, Remi Surutu, Victor Osuagwu, Woli Arole, Yaw, and Tayo Amokade (Ijebu).

Others include Klint Da Drunk, Segun Arinze, Amaechi Muonagor, Ronke Oshodi Oke, Josh2Funny & Bello Kreb, Jide Kosoko, Princess, Tony Akposheri, MC Lively, Omo Ibadan, Kelechi Udegbe, Wale Adebayo, Greg Ojefua, Iya Niwe, Akpan & Oduma, Fyne Geh, Chief Olododo, as well as some electrifying cameos by 9ice, Derenle Edun and Jaywon.