Viewers are in for a special treat as Wale Adenuga Productions (WAP) wrapped up the shooting of a new season of the award winning TV comedy series, Papa Ajasco & Company Reloaded.

According to Wale Adenuga Jr., Managing Director, WAP, the organisation has been receiving positive comments from viewers since the television programme was rebranded.

“We have been receiving very positive feedback from viewers since we recently rebranded the Papa Ajasco & Company programme, and we are pleased at this new season which contains a wide range of elements to appeal to audiences of different generations, especially the youth. Viewers are in for a special treat this season, as all the major characters now live in the same compound; this of course leading to back-to-back hilarious encounters, all under the watchful eyes of their stern no-nonsense landlord, and his vain and sassy trophy wife,” he said.

The season 3 of Papa Ajasco & Company Reloaded stars Abiodun Ayoyinka (Papa Ajasco), Kayode Olasehinde (Pa James), Mojisola Oyetayo (Mama Ajasco), Victor Oyebode (Boy Alinco), Yetunde Barnabas Olayinka (Miss Pepeiye), and Bashiru Balogun aka Big Bash (Ajasco); as well as a wide range of superstars including Etinosa Idemudia, Saka, Ronke Oshodi-Oke, Emeka Okoye, Chichi King, Dayo Davies, Deborah Anugwa (2017 AMVCA Best Actress), and others.

Papa Ajasco & Company Reloaded is watched by millions of Nigerians and also globally through a strategic combination of terrestrial and satellite TV providers including NTA Network on Tuesdays from 8pm-8.30pm; STV Network on Saturdays from 9pm-9.30pm; and wapTV (DStv 262, StarTimes 116, GOtv 102, FreeTV 751, Play 275, and MyTV) every Tuesday from 8.30pm-9pm.

