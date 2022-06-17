The West African Gas Pipeline Company Limited (WAPCo) has said it will hold a major event in Nigeria to mark the 10th anniversary of the start of its commercial operations. The event is also aim at appreciating its diverse stakeholders in Nigeria who have supported the firm through the years to make its ECOWAS vision a reality.

WAPCo started commercial operation in March 2011 and has overcome a challenging decade to become an efficient and dependable transporter of natural gas to customers in Togo, Benin and Ghana, promoting safe, clean, long-term, and secure power generation from gas supply sources, in both Nigeria and Ghana.

“WAPCo will be the first to admit as we celebrate 10 years of commercial operations that the first decade was not easy. Thanks to the determination of our talented workforce and collaborative efforts of our key stakeholders, we see marked improvement in the new decade and a clear path to being a world-class pipeline company in a unique region of the world,” says WAPCo’s Managing Director, Greg Germani. We congratulate our OneWAPCo family members in Nigeria for their dedication and hard work in the achievement of this milestone. Without the dedication and diligence of a world class workforce that works together as a team across four countries, this feat would not have been attainable” He said.

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .