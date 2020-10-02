Wale Adenuga Productions has confirmed that the season 5 of its comedy skits, Akpan & Oduma, would hit the screen as from Monday October 5, 2020.

The 5-10 minutes sitcom captures the lives of Akpan and Oduma, who recently travelled from the village to the city in search of quick wealth. Also featuring in the sitcom are the everyday lives of the titular characters and the several hilarious situations they find themselves due to culture shock. And also not being left out are their crooked schemes, naivete as well as their occasional bad luck.

According to Wale Adenuga Jnr., producer of Akpan & Oduma, the sitcom parades supporting characters like Chief Olododo, Patoski, Sister Bridget, Brother Shangalo, and Ebubae; along with guest appearances by celebrities from different parts of the country.

He stated: “Season 5 of Akpan & Oduma once again takes the duo through several situations and relevant issues that are currently trending across Nigeria and beyond. Seasons 1 to 4 of the show have been well received on TV and social media, particularly Instagram and YouTube where most episodes each has millions of views.”

On Monday, a new episode of Akpan & Oduma hits wapTV’s YouTube channel: waptvchannel, while the show proper is aired from 8am to 8:15am on Mondays to Saturdays, and 9pm to 9:15pm on Mondays to Fridays on wapTV’s extensive network of DStv 262, StarTimes 116, GOtv 102, StarSat 189, PlayTV 275, and MyTV.