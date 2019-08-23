From October, a new television drama series, The Babington Family, will hit the television screens across the nation.

Produced by Wale Adenuga Productions (WAP), The Babington Family narrates the story of a titular family and Nnenna of the Nnenna & Friends fame.

In her quest to correct societal ills and promote family value, she finds herself serving as a governess in the Babington’s home, and it becomes a roller coaster ride both inside and outside the home.

The Babington Family is a family programme with bias for the youth, due to the prominence of talented young acts in the series. It features brilliant performances by superstars like Olayinka Ademo (Nnenna), Vivian Anani, Nobert Young, Kunle Coker, Amaechi Muonagor, Omo Ibadan, Kalu Ikeagwu, Joke Muyiwa and other notable artistes.

The Babington Family will air on NTA Network, wapTV (DStv channel 262, StarTimes channel 116, GoTV channel 102, StarSat channel 189, PlayTV channel 275, and TsTV channel 223) and other syndicated stations nationwide.