Family entertainment television channel, WAPTV, has acquired the broadcast rights of over 500 hours of English, Hausa, Igbo, and Yoruba movies produced by prominent filmmakers.

This new movies, which would commence airing on New Year day – January 1, 2021, feature top-notch performances by some of the biggest stars across Nigeria including Genevieve Nnaji, Ali Nuhu, Sola Sobowale, Chinwetalu Agu, Mercy Johnson, Richard Mofe-Damijo, Regina Daniels, Femi Adebayo, Ini Edo, Ramsey Nouah, Adesua Etomi-Wellington, and Yul Edochie. Others are Nadia Buari, Aki and Pawpaw, Funke Akindele, Sani Danja, Patience Ozokwor, Desmond Elliot, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, Nkem Owoh, Mercy Aigbe, Jide Kosoko, and Tonto Dikeh.

According to the Managing Director of WAPTV, Wole Adenuga, “Since we launched in 2012, WAPTV has stayed true to our promise to provide viewers with the very best indigenous content, suitable for the whole family. These hundreds of fresh movies are proudly made-in-Nigeria content, which is preferred by our viewers because it is more relatable, relevant and ultimately more enjoyable.”

The multiple-award-winning TV channel is watched by millions of families across Nigeria and several other African countries through an extensive network of major digital television platforms susch as DStv 262, StarTimes 116, GOtv 102, StarSat 189, PlayTV 275, and MyTV.