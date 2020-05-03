To increase awareness on how to prevent, detect and manage coronavirus as well as support the government’s efforts in fighting the pandemic, wapTV has released new sets of informative comedy skits from its Akpan & Oduma, and Papa Ajasco stables.

According to wapTV, the new comedy skits are in line with what the television platform is known for – strategically inserting educative messages into entertainment content, so that the audience can easily and sub-consciously understand the intended lessons. This is otherwise known as ‘edutainment’.

Speaking on the development, Wole Adenuga, WapTV’s Managing Director, said: “As the deadly coronavirus continues to affect the world, it is important for everyone to join hands and work together. This is why as a family entertainment TV channel, we are playing our part by using our popular Akpan & Oduma and Papa Ajasco brands to spread this much-needed information to different generations of Nigerians.”

Akpan & Oduma and Papa Ajasco’s Covid-19 enlightenment skits are available on YouTube: waptvchannel as well as in several African countries via wapTV’s extensive network of all major satellite TV providers including DStv 262, StarTimes 116, GOtv 102, StarSat 189, Play 275, and MyTV.