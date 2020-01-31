Family entertainment TV channel, WapTV has kicked off the New Year on a good note.

Starting from January, lovers of the channel have started to enjoy fresh episodes of its comedy skits such as General Hospital, Mr. & Mrs., Sharp Sharp, Okafor the Steward, People’s Court, and The Gate.

In a statement made available to TSWeekend, Wole Adenuga, WapTV’s Managing Director, said: “From the outstanding success of our Akpan & Oduma, it is evident that these comedy skits which we play between programmes are really enjoyed by our audiences on TV and our YouTube channel – waptvchannel. Our viewers already know there is no dull moment on wapTV and we take it as our duty to continue providing them with the very best family entertainment in 2020 and beyond.”

Since its debut in 2012, WapTV has become the favourite of most Nigerian families due to its wide range of content, which includes Superstory, Papa Ajasco Reloaded, The Babington Family, This Life, Nnenna & Friends, and Binta My Daughter. Also, Yoruba, Igbo, Hausa and English movies, Brazilian soap operas, Spanish and Indian content, and interesting programmes like Stand Up Nigeria, Tales of Eve, Raptunes, Foodies & Spice, Video Wheels, Red Carpet Vibes, Boys Can Cook, and Teju Babyface Show continue to make waves on the channel.

WapTV is watched by millions of families across Nigeria and Africa, through an extensive network including DStv 262, StarTimes 116, GOtv 102, StarSat 189, PlayTV 275, TStv 223, and MyTV.