In recognition of achieving a milestone of 100,000 subscribers on YouTube, foremost family entertainment cable platform, WapTV has been honoured with the Silver Play Button award by YouTube.

WapTV’s popular YouTube channel, waptvchannel is a free video-on-demand platform that gives subscribers unlimited access to thousands of entertaining videos including Akpan & Oduma, Superstory, Papa Ajasco Reloaded, Nnenna & Friends, This Life, Odd World, Binta My Daughter, Chief Olododo Horoscope, Omonla on the Street, Celebrity Interviews, Nollywood Gist, and lots more.

Commenting on the honour done to his platform, WapTV’s Managing Director, Wole Adenuga, said: “We appreciate every one of our 130,000 subscribers on YouTube. We are equally grateful to YouTube for this recognition of the quality of our content. While we continue to have millions of viewers watching wapTV on live television via the satellite, the waptvchannel YouTube platform helps us satisfy audiences who want to re-watch something they have already seen on TV as well as those who prefer the video-on-demand method of consuming content.”

The multiple award-winning WapTV is available across Nigeria and Africa through an extensive network consisting of all major satellite TV platforms including DStv 262, StarTimes 116, GOtv 102, StarSat 189, PlayTV 275, TStv 223, and MyTV.