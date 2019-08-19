Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

Outgoing Theatre Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, General Benson Akinroluyo said the counter-insurgency operation against Boko Haram in the North-East was getting better despite recent attacks.

Akinroluyo, spoke in Maiduguri at the weekend during a valedictory launch organised for him by the theatre to signal his deployment out of the operation. He said the security situation in the area was in a dire state when he took over last November.

“The Melete attack has just occurred when I came and there were equally some other attacks by the terrorists in Borno State. The situation was very bad then but we thank God we were able to stabilise the security situation in the theatre under my watch,” he stated.

He recounted some of the difficult moments including a few attacks on military base by the insurgents.

The outgoing commander attributed the victories recorded by the military in the theatre to divine support.

While asking Nigerians to step up support for troops in the front line, he added that the war against Boko Haram was not a military affair alone but that of all Nigerians.

He said the military requires more cooperation and collaboration by the people in the area to end the security challenge.