Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC), yesterday, passed a vote of confidence on the Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu.

Chairman of PACAC, Professor Itse Sagay, while speaking during a solidarity visit to the EFCC in Abuja, said prior to Magu’s appointment, the EFCC was totally ineffective and in some cases, compromised.

Sagay stated that the courtesy call was more of a solidarity visit to express its support and admiration for the EFCC, saying that the EFCC is a body that has surpassed every other organisation, past and present in the fight against corruption.

Sagay further said when Nigerians pretended and asked questions about the difference the current administration has brought into the fight against corruption, it amazed him, adding that it was a sign of patent bad faith being expressed by the elite who were the beneficiaries of corruption and who are undergoing the pains of having to earn their living rather than simply collecting unearned, easy money that used to go round the country.

Although sagay said the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) had also done well, he however added that there was no question that the EFCC had been outstanding.

“And then, the so call acting. I call him chairman, his presence, because you know leadership is very important. Leadership is very important.

“Before his appointment by this government, the EFCC was like any other parastatal, totally ineffective and in fact, in some cases, compromised. But now, we have a very, very firm and thoroughly determined EFCC.

“As they say, the fear of EFCC is the beginning of wisdom now and the looters now know that they cannot just loot and get away with it. They have to look over their shoulders because sooner or later, they will be arrested and made to face the law,” Sagay said.

On the fate of Magu as Chairman of the EFCC, Sagay said Magu deserved everything, including being given a substantive appointment.

Sagay however said presenting Magu’s name is a presidential prerogative which is above PACAC, even as he said PACAC and other Nigerians were hoping that the President will do the right thing.

He lambasted the 8th Senate for not confirming Magu, insisting that the 8th Senate was never interested in the fight against corruption, but was very hostile to the fight against corruption.

Sagay also said the 9th Senate is different from the 8th Senate, expressing confidence that if Magu’s name cropped up again, it will sail through.

On his part, Magu said he was overwhelmed with Sagay’s verdict, saying that even a billion dollar cannot buy the encomium showered on him by PACAC.

“Thank you very much Sir. What would I say? I don’t know. Even a billion dollar cannot buy that. There is no money that can force through Professor Sagay and team and would come and pass a commendation like this. You can’t get him with a billion dollars. I know them, I know them very well,” Magu said.

Magu said the credit was not for him alone, but to the entire commission, urging the personnel of the EFCC to take their job very seriously.

Magu further said as long as he remained in the EFCC, the commission will continue to do the right thing.

“I assure you, as long as I am here, we will continue to do the right thing. Believe me, we will continue to. We will chase them out. We will kill corruption. That was the mandate they gave us,” Magu added.

Magu also assured PACAC that he will ensure that all the activities of the commission are in line with the rule of law, even as he said the EFCC will never do anything outside the rule of law.