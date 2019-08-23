President Muhammadu Buhari’s renewed war against banditry and criminality in Nigeria has received a major boost.

At a time the president needs all hands on deck to be able to wage a successful war against criminal elements in the country, the support came from former British and Commonwealth light heavyweight boxing champion, Peter Oboh.

According to the boxer turned-clergy, he stands with the president 100 per cent on his war against crime. Pastor Oboh stated: “Every Nigerian, most especially, the youths and the middle aged men and women including those in showbiz and sport must support President Muhammadu Buhari’s action to stop crime in the country.

“In life, to be a winner there must be a loser, and any one that stands with the president’s plan to curb crime automatically becomes a winner, that is the surest and easiest way to win.

“Most times, we mistake patience for weakness, but a wise man weighs his decisions properly before taking action. The time for action has come. I’m pleading with those in showbiz not to involve themselves in any illegal demonstration or activity that can prompt crime in the society. One thing we should know is that most criminals take advantage of protests and demonstrations to perpetuate crimes, so we should not fuel criminal activities unknowingly. We should learn to fight the right way and it has to be legal way. Like the Americans would say, together we stand and divided we fall. We must all stand with the president on this.”