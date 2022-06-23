By Job Osazuwa

Another International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking comes up on Sunday, June 26. It’s a day to express determination to strengthen action and cooperation to achieve the goal of an international society free of drug abuse.

Non-governmental organisations (NGOs) are not leaving things to chances. They are seeking aggressive campaigns and collaborations with other stakeholders. One such NGO, Prince Decson Save Child Life Foundation, has lent its voice to the campaign.

Every year, individuals, communities and various organizations across the world, intensify campaigns and raise awareness of the major problem that illicit drugs represent to society. But it is worrisome that the number of people taking to drugs and other self-enhancement substances keeps soaring by the day.

Perturbed by the ugly trend, president of the NGO, Mr Eustace Chukwukamma Njoku, called for healthy collaborations and more stringent measures to tackle drug abuse in Nigeria, which he believes would lead to overhauling the system. One way is to have a mandatory drug test for all public office holders whether elected or appointed:

“Our leaders must lead by example. That is why it is necessary they must undergo a drug-free test. And anyone caught in drug trafficking, irrespective of his or her status, should be dealt with according to the law. This will serve as a deterrent to others.

“This must be taken seriously. A lot of crimes being committed today are done under the influence of drug. Many Nigerian youths have been ruined by drug and other hard substances.

“To win the war, all hands must be o deck. The family, school, religious bodies, NGOs, activists, role models and other stakeholdersmust join the campaign to get rid of drug abuse and misuse in Nigeria.

“The family as an important institution of training must wake up and promote the moral values that Nigeria is known for. Most parents don’t have time to monitor their children anymore.

“It is sad that in many homes, both parents leave their houses very early in the morning leaving their children in the hands of maids who care less about the innocent children.”

He said the foundation would not look back in nurturing youths towards achieving a better goal in life as well as campaigning against drug abuse and crimes prevalent among youths: “We will continue to educate youths and schoolchildren on the dangers of drug abuse and other related vices such as armed robbery, cultism, kidnapping, prostitution, rape and pre-marital sex leading to unwanted pregnancy among others.

“We direct youths to be on the right track. We cover three broad areas of health, education and environment. Our activities are centred on sensitisation, rehabilitation and reformation.

“Youths are encouraged to live exemplary life. Every year, we choose role models who are Nigerians of proven integrity that youths can emulate. We are in an era where corruption and other crimes are being promoted and celebrated.

“Our goal is to preach hard work, resilience and moral values. The foundation recognises the pressures pushing the youths into drug peddling and abuse, but they are not justifiable.

“We are calling on every stakeholder to come on board to tackle the malaise. Government has a bigger role to play but the rest of us cannot fold our arms and watch.”

He said the goal to build a rehabilitation centre has been hampered by lack of fund.

