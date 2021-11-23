By Ngozi Nwoke

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has pledged its partnership with the Lagos State Medicine Dealers Association (LSMDA) in the fight against fake drugs and other unwholesome products.

Speaking at the Annual General Meeting and the launch of the year 2022 calendar to mark the 40th anniversary of the Lagos State Medicine Dealers Association (LSMDA), the Lagos State Commander, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Callys Alumuno, said, the NDLEA is working in collaboration with LSMDA to fight drug abuse and trafficking to ensure that sales and distribution of narcotics, hard drugs and other unwholesome products are scrutinised in Nigeria.

He said: “We are here to pledge our support and collaboration with LSMDA to fight drug abuse and trafficking in Nigeria. We also urge the members of LSMDA to desist from indulging in any form of illicit or unauthorised drug sales. We will not hesitate to arrest any member of the association found guilty of such action. We have vowed never to treat drug trafficking and fake drugs with kid gloves.

“As a matter of fact, we are on a clampdown-mission to destroy every hideout of drug-related activities. We use this opportunity to inform members of the association and the public that the NDLEA also keeps records on the financial flow of drug traffickers. We investigate and confiscate such proceeds. The very backbone of illegal and illicit drug trafficking is money. Without any financial muscle, most drug-related offenses can’t be executed. For this reason, our most pertinent function is to freeze up as much money as possible from trafficking and illegal drug-related activities. So far, we have seized trailers of hard drugs such as cocain, marijuana coming into Nigeria from other western countries. We shall not allow foriegn drug peddlers use our market for their ill trades and take our system for granted.”

President of LSMDA, Alphonsus Okoroji, thanked the NDLEA for its steadfast commitment and support for the association in the fight against fake drugs, urging members to remain law abiding with the policies of the association and regulations of law enforcement agencies.

He said: “Today, we are not only having our AGM, we are also marking the 40th anniversary of the association. We are celebrating 40 years of fighting against fake drugs and drug abuse with the help and support of the NDLEA and other law enforcement agencies. Following the history of events, we have done well as a corporate organisation and we have more lofty heights to attain.

“One of the top achievement of the association at 40 years is gaining recognition through our integrity and reputation which made the joint committee of the Senate and House of Representatives to give LSMDA National Leadership of National Association of Nigeria Drug Monitoring (NANDRUM) inauguration by the Senate President.

“As a reputable organisation, it is our obligation to respect and abide by rules and regulation of the government especially as our trade is regulated by different qgencies of the government. I charge all the members to live up to expectation. We do no condone, encourage or support anyone involved in stocking and sales of fake drugs.

“The association frowns at individuals practicing without a licence. I encourage everyone to remain committed and supportive to the association by paying their dues and levies. Fufiling your obligation will help the leadership to serve you well”.

Highlighting one of the major challenges facing the association, Okoroji also noted that the government’s intervention in the area licence to members was of importance to the association. According to him, “if government can assist to issue licences to members, it will go a long way in helping us, and we will be very grateful. You know, we are the ones distributing these drugs to the end users. We are so many; some have registered; some are still applying and waiting for approval. We’re also hoping that people should stop buying drugs by the roadside.

“The luncheon affords us the opportunity to interact with companies, registrars, pharmaceutical industries and other stakeholder on the health care of the end users, and also give awards to those who merit it.

“We have about 20 awards given to outstanding companies and individual who have identified and partnered with us as well as distinguished themselves in the business by contributing either directly or indirectly to the growth of the health care in the country. LSMDA has passed through the stages of sitting down, crawling and walking but now we are running, backward never.

The secretary general of the association, Mr Hope Ezenwoke, added: “We are making sure that our people are doing the right thing by paying their taxes, having their licences and making sure that they sell the right drugs.

“To ensure that all these are done by our members, we work with the Ministry of Health, National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and other regulatory bodies to ensure that members comply with the rules and laws governing the association.

“The stakeholders is of importance as they help us to have an overview of our activities, appraise our outings and dealings and reward some key persons who have participated actively in the drug industry. We urge every member to join us in making sure that the intention and vision of the association is achieved.”

