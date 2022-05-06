By Ngozi Nwoke

The Joint Committee on Drugs and Narcotics of the National Assembly has pledged to partner with the Lagos State Medicine Dealers’ Association (LSMDA) in the fight against fake drugs and other unwholesome products.

At a workshop organised by LSMDA in Lagos, the chairman of the House of Representatives Joint Committee on Drugs and Narcotics, Francis Agbor, said the committee would not tolerate any form of illicit drug abuse.

Agbor, who was represented by Onasohe Saturday, said the committee was working in collaboration with LSMDA to fight drug abuse and trafficking to ensure that sale and distribution of narcotics, hard drugs and other unwholesome products was curbed in Nigeria. He noted that the National Assembly was also working to ensure the elimination of illicit drug abuse and fake medicine dealers.

He said: “We are here to pledge our support and collaboration with LSMDA to fight drug abuse and trafficking in Nigeria. There are other regulatory bodies that oversee the affairs of medicine dealers, such as NAFDAC, NANDRUM and the Pharmaceutical Council of Nigeria, whose aim is to ensure that health matters concerning lives are on their exclusive list.

“We also urge the members of LSMDA to desist from indulging in any form of illicit or unauthorised drug sales. One of the actual threats to the nation and human security is the alarming rate of illicit drug trafficking. Drug abuse, trafficking and crime are inter-related and have negatively impacted so much in our nation through crime and insecurity. Nigeria, as a country, has suffered so many loss of lives, properties and dignity due to the involvement of well-meaning Nigerians abusing and trafficking in drugs.

“It is a general concern that insecurity has taken over all our communities; it has been discovered that there is a linkage between insecurity and the consumption of drugs and narcotics. Drugs are responsible for the increased rate of insecurity and crime in Nigeria, as we have witnessed of late.

“The committee is worried at the alarming rate of illicit drug abuse and trafficking, which is why we shall be working assiduously to stem the tide, otherwise, we shall be swallowed, if left unattended to.

“We are facing an epidemic of illicit drug abuse. As a result of lack of employment, most youths are easily drawn to taking illicit substances, which do not stop at that alone, since they do not have skills to engage themselves productively; they turn to crime. Skills give them a future; drugs and unemployment give and support the rise of the tide of insecurity. We must be united to fight the scourge in our communities through the provision of jobs and other skills to the youths to secure their future.”

President of LSMDA, Alphonsus Okoroji, thanked the House of Representatives and other drug enforcement agencies such as the NDLEA and NANDRUM for their steadfast commitment and support for the association in the fight against fake drugs. He urged members of the association to remain law-abiding, complying with the policies of the association and regulations of law enforcement agencies.

He said, “Today, we have two events: The commemoration of the World Malaria Day is an annual event we organise in line with the World Health Organisation and a workshop organised by NANDRUM. The theme for this year’s World Malaria Day is ‘Harness innovation to reduce the malaria disease burden and save lives’. While the theme for the workshop is ‘The role of patent medicine dealers in curtailing drug abuse and trafficking.’

“Through this annual meeting, the leadership of LSMDA has been able to sensitize and educate its members and the public on what malaria is, the causes of malaria, how to treat malaria and how to prevent it.

“Our gathering here today has provided another veritable platform to evaluate and to address some core matters concerning our business practices. As such, the WHO has called for investments and innovations that bring new vector control approaches, diagnostics, anti-malaria medicines and tools to speed the pace of progress against malaria.

“As a matter of fact, there are other health issues that need imperative attention in our society, including illicit drug abuse and trafficking, which have caused irreparable mental and physical health problems.

“As a reputable organisation, it is our obligation to respect and abide by rules and regulations of the government, especially as our trade is regulated by different agencies of the government. I charge all the members to live up to expectations. We do not condone, encourage or support anyone involved in stocking and sale of fake drugs.

“The association frowns at individuals practicing without a licence. I encourage everyone to remain committed and supportive to the association by paying their dues and levies. Fufilling your obligation will help the leadership to serve you well.”

Speaking on the need for all drug enforcement agencies to heighten their fight against fake drugs and combat the menace, Mr. Ralph Igwenagu, national adviser, National Association of Nigerian Drug Monitoring (NANDRUM), stressed that a lot of people were unaware of the health risks caused by malaria.

“We are here to sensitize the people about the dangers of malaria and calling on everyone to join the fight against malaria and fake medicine dealers in Nigeria. The aim and purpose of NANDRUM is to educate the public on the implications of drug abuse and trafficking. We partner with other enforcement agencies like NDLEA and NAFDAC to inform the Lagos State Medicine Dealers’ Association on the dangers of drug abuse. We also advise the youths to desist from any form of illicit drug use.”