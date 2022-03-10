From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

A few metres into the campus is an imposing signpost urging students to “say no to indecent dressing. Also within the campus are posters and hand bills criticising indecent exposure in public in the guise of fashion.

These are some of the reminders that the management of Delta State Polytechnic, Ogwashi-Uku, Delta State, seriously disapproves of indecent dressing among students and staff. But the measure appeared not to have deterred some students from flouting the rule, apparently for lack of enforcement it.

However, the story is changing. Some students are now being turned back at the entrance for dressing improperly to campus.

A recent video of the enforcement by the school authorities went viral with most defaulters being embarrassed at the gate, as they were caught unawares in their provocative attire.

In the said video, most of the defaulters, particularly, female students were left stranded at the gate and probably missed the day’s lectures.

A voice in the video said in the background: “If you are not wearing pant you will not enter, if you are not wearing bra you will not enter.”

Daily Sun, however, learnt that it was not only those without undies that were turned back. Those putting on clothes generally seen as provocative were denied access to academic activities for the day.

For the male, students with blond hairstyles, rough coils, tattered jeans and knickers above the knees were asked to go home and dress properly.

Dean of Student Affairs of the institution, Franklin Agetue, said, apart from the various signs on campus warning against indecent dressing, there were provisions in the Students’ Handbook stipulating how students were expected to dress within the academic environment.

Agetue added that a lot of sensitisation had been done through various social media groups on the need for students to adhere strictly to the approved dress code.

He said the enforcement video that went viral on the social media was an on-the-spot exercise to ascertain the level of compliance. Agetue admitted that the level of compliance was appreciable, adding that management would soon embark on full-scale enforcement of the dress code once the task force is re-constituted.

“What happened that day was just spot check by the Students’ Union Government (SUG). It was not only those not putting on pants and/or bra that were turned back.

“Like shouting hairstyles, blond hair and earrings for the males, rugged trousers were all asked to go back and change before coming into the campus.

“It is just that the ‘no pant and no bra’ took the shine off the exercise, which was done by the SUG officials.

“The SUG president is a lady and so she understands their tricks. How would a man know that a lady is not putting on pants or bra? So, that is what happened,” Agetue said.

He noted that the measure was not only to ensure decency but to forestall enticement that could ultimately lead to sexual harassment on campus.

Asked if there would be sanctions for those who continue to flout the code, Agetue explained that being punitive would make the rule too draconian, adding that it would be more effective to adopt a reward system for those who regularly comply with the rules.

Some of the indecent wears the school kicked against for female students included sleeveless tops, body hugs, knickers, diaphanous negligees, spaghetti tops and off-shoulder dresses.

Others were wicket straps, mono straps, mini skirts, dresses and skirts with slits above the knees, biker shorts, open ripped jeans and all clothes that reveal sensitive parts of the body such as the bust, belly, upper arms and buttocks.

Male students are not allowed to wear shirts or any cloth revealing the armpit, knickers above the knee when not required and unclosed ripped jeans.

Commenting on the development, public relations officer of the institution, Mr. Manfred Oyibogbeye, insisted that the polytechnic was seriously against indecent dressing.

Oyibogbeye expressed concerns about the level of indiscipline among Nigerian youths, stating that the polytechnic was determined to address some of the societal ills.

He said: “So, the school has issued out instructions to all students, in fact, even extending it to staff, to be decently dressed always on campus.

“As I speak, management has set out a machinery to first enlighten. Sensitisation is the stage where we are now. After this stage, we are going to go into action, but we are not there yet.

“Where we are now is that, at the gate, the security has been directed to turn back any student, male or female, who is indecently dressed.

“Our development here is to train leaders of tomorrow who are disciplined in action, character and even physical appearance. So, it is a thing we are committed to so that, when you come out, people can say you are a responsible youth.

“That is the stage we are now; we are sensitising our students and staff, because a staff must be dressed decently as a role model for the students. At the gate, we stop you, and ask you to go back and dress properly.

“What we are planning is that, when a lecturer enters the class and finds someone not properly dressed, the person can be asked to go out. But right now, it is at the gate we are turning people back.”

Oyibogbeye maintained that the action of polytechnic management was not an infringement on the rights of anybody, saying that no right-thinking parent would allow his/her child to be indecent in appearance.

“Our society is being faced by lots of challenges and this is one of them. You see a young man dressed with earrings, tattered clothes and plaited hair. What do you call that?

“Our action is not an infringement on the rights of anybody; those who made the law are also parents. We are looking for a sane society.

“I saw one student one day who was not properly dressed and called her and asked her, if she would be randomly picked should the ministry request for student representation in Asaba. She started laughing and I told her that if she feels she has come of age, dressing like that was not fashionable.

“Those who see it as infringement do not have eyes for good things. These children would be leaders of tomorrow. What would the society be if he or she becomes a leader? That is our concern,” he said.

Meanwhile, it was a mixed reaction among a students of the institution. While some commended the management for the bold step, others said some of the dresses prohibited should have be allowed.

Cynthia Edremoda, for instance, said the measure has restored sanity on the campus, noting that some students had simply gone haywire with the way they hitherto dressed for lectures.

“I am happy with the development. As you can see now, students are properly dressed. Those kind of skimpy dresses are not for students on campus,” she said.

Also, Andrew Ifeanyi told Daily Sun that he was not in school on the day of the enforcement but admitted that a lot of sensitisation had been going through various social media groups.

“I was not in school that day but they posted that video on our group chat, and so most of us saw it. And before that day, the campaign against indecent dressing had been going on.

“As students, there are rules which guide our actions on campus, and this is one of them. We should be able to obey the rules and abide by management decision to avoid trouble,” Ifeanyi said.

Another student, Francis, frowned at the attitude of some students who want to show off on campus with their appearance.

He said blond hairstyles and excessive jewelries among male students should be discouraged while female dresses that expose parts of the body should be discarded not only within the campus but also in the general society.

It was, however, a different stroke for one of the students, who pleaded not to be named in print, as she insisted that the school management has taken it too far with the rules.

She said some of the dresses prohibited should be allowed “particularly during hot weather.”

According to her, the rules were too harsh, and urged management to reconsider the decision.