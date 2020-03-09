Uche Usim, Abuja

Contrary to popular submission, the coalition of civil society organizations on Monday passed a vote of confidence on the Service Chiefs, describing their efforts in the raging anti-terrorism war as commendable and reassuring.

Consequently, the coalition, comprising over 500 diverse groups, has sought the intervention of the United States of America, the United Kingdom and the Israeli Governments to assist the Nigerian military with strategies to conclusively deal with the festering insurgency in the country.

Speaking at a media briefing in Abuja, the President, Coalition of Civil Society Group (CCSG), Mr Etuk Bassey Williams disclosed that letters seeking offshore support for the Nigerian military have been delivered at the respective country’s embassy for their kind consideration.

According to him, the coalition has totally distanced itself from the call from various quarters, especially the National Assembly, to relieve the service chiefs of their duties.

Williams noted that the dexterity of the military in tackling insurgency has yielded positive results in the northeast and other parts of the country.

He said: “Today, incidences of bombs detonating at our worship centres, markets, motor parks, government buildings and other strategic places have disappeared and are no more a recurring event except for very few insignificant cases.

“The obvious fact is that the ugly incidences that overwhelmed Nigerians have seized to reoccur and we are happy for it. The frequency of attacks was phenomenal in the past but that has become history today since the coming of the present service chiefs.

“It is true that a lot has been achieved by the present crop of service chiefs, not just in the battle field but also in disabusing the forcefully recruited members of the Boko Haram as many have repented and have willingly surrendered to the Nigerian Army.

“It is true that the terrorists are no more in control of any territory and today Boko Haram have been ousted from the last stronghold in the Sambisa forest effectively reducing and disorganising the group.

It is true that thousands of captives have been freed from the hands of the insurgents and many of the insurgents are surrendering to the Nigerian Army as a result of intensive effort and gallantry”, he stated.

William added that the renewed vigour and tact engendered by the service chiefs and particularly the Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen, Tukur Buratai has yielded a very appreciable success in the effort to completely defeat Boko Haram.