The Army War College, Nigeria (AWCN), has concluded arrangements to hold graduation for members of its Higher Military Course 4/2020 on November 27.

Sixty-five participants are involved, with 55 from the Nigerian Army, two each from the Nigerian Navy and the Nigerian Air Force and one from the Nigeria Police.

There are also two participants each from the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and one from the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

The war college was established four years ago by the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, to provide eight months’ intensive operational training for officers in the ranks of Colonel and Lieutenant Colonel and their equivalents in the Navy and the Air Force before proceeding to the National Defence College for strategic level training.

The college also admits participants from other security agencies and officers from friendly countries. The commandant, Major-General Solomon Udounwa, noted that the college has graduated 166 participants since inception.

He said officers were expected to use the knowledge and skills acquired to make a difference and impact positively on military operations conducted across the country for improved security.

NDA promotes 103 soldiers

The Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), Kaduna, has promoted 103 soldiers serving at the premier military training institution to various ranks with the charge to remain loyal and exhibit valour, the trademark of the military.

Commandant of the academy, Major-General Jamil Sarham, gave the charge at a ceremony to decorate the soldiers with their ranks.

He said it was important for the soldiers to remain loyal to the military and the nation and to face their duties with uttermost diligence.

He reminded them of the high faith and trust that Nigerians have in the armed forces.

He urged them to always act responsibly and courageously in the face of dangers.

8 Division operations planning cadre ends today

The four-day operations planning cadre organised by the Headquarters 8 Division, Nigerian Army, Sokoto, ends today.

The training, holding at the division’s Eagle Officers’ Mess, Kalanbaina, is aimed at equipping the officers and soldiers with the necessary knowledge in various aspects of operations planning process to improve their planning skills and rekindle their interest in the theoretical concept.

It is also aimed at grooming troops professionally and intellectually in operational procedures.

Acting General Officer Commanding (GOC), 8 Division, Nigerian Army, Brigadier-General Aminu Bande, said: “The training is in line with the Nigerian Army and 8 Division Training Directives 2020.

“The cadre is an annual training event in the Nigerian Army designed to stimulate the knowledge of officers on professional and contemporary issues.”

He said personnel of the division were currently engaged in various operations against banditry and other sundry crimes in the division’s areas of responsibility:

“Given the security challenges bedeviling the country, it has become necessary to build troops capacity with a view to enhancing better performance in the on-going operations. Topics for training were carefully selected to cover important aspects for participants to effectively discharge their duties.”

Buratai inaugurates projects at Command Engineering Depot

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) has launched multiple projects at the Command Engineering Depot, Kaduna.

The projects included the A&C Vehicles Assembly Plant, Smart Factory, Officers’ Transit Accommodation and Soldiers Accommodation at Command Engineering Depot.

They are aimed at improving the capabilities and proficiencies of the force in dealing with emerging security threats. Buratai was represented by Commandant, Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), Major-General Jamil Sarham.

He said: “I am highly delighted to inform our auspicious guests that eight units of EZUGWU were inducted into Operation LAFIYA DOLE and Operation SAHEL SANITY.

“The vehicles have significantly improved our capability to defeat our common adversary, Boko Haram and the Islamic State of West Africa Province.

“Kaduna is a clear testament to the unprecedented commitment of the Nigerian Army to building the industrial capacity of CED to undertake in-depth Research, Development and Innovation (RDI) as well as to provide befitting accommodation for our personnel.

“Today, one of the greatest challenges facing the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) and other security agencies is an outright reliance on importation of defence logistics from allies.

“Accordingly, President Mohammadu Buhari posits that Nigeria’s dependence on other countries for critical military equipment is unacceptable, the country must evolve a viable mechanism for near self-sufficiency in military equipment and logistics production.

“The NA, therefore, initiated collaboration among CED, Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria (DICON) and Buffalo Engineering and Technical Services Limited (BETSL) to produce locally made EZUGWU Mine Resistant Ambush Protected which was unveiled by the President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR on 3 December 19.”

ºHe listed other defence logistic requirements produced to include Light Armoured Tactical Vehicle, Special Patrol Vehicle, Mobile Field Bakery and Mobile Borehole Drilling Machine among others:

“Succinctly, these platforms are aiding the NA to perform its constitutional roles across all spectra of warfare such as the on going Counterinsurgency (COIN) operations in the North East and other operations.

“Additionally, the NA learnt a major battle-winning concept from the current COIN operations which is the impact of RDI on warfare.”

…Inspects projects at 73 Battalion

General Buratai was also at the 73 Battalion, Janguza, Rimin Gado Local Government, Kano State, to inspect ongoing construction of 117 units of accommodation for officers and soldiers of the battalion.

Commanding Officer, 3 Brigade Maintenance Group, Major Ganiyu Akuredu, said the projects, comprising 72 units of seven blocks for the rank and file, 30 housing units of one semi-attached bedrooms for officers’ transit accommodation, while 15 houses were for officers residing at location.

He also said the parameter fencing of the barracks was under construction to enhance the safety and security of the barracks.