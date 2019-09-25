Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

A rights group, The Concerned Nigerians, has blamed the Chief of Staff to the President, Mr Abba Kyari, for the current travails of Vice

President Yemi Osinbajo and warned him (Kyari) against further actions that could affect the office of the vice president.

Convener of the group, Mr Fajobi Olusanjo in a statement issued said there was no feud between President Muhammadu Buhari and Osinbajo, saying that the rumoured misunderstanding between the two of them was the handiwork of detractors.

He said: “We want to say it expressly that the office of the vice president and by extension governance of the country must never be undermined by any hegemonic cabal.

“In recent times, news spread across our country detailing how Mr Abba Kyari, the 81-year-old Chief of Staff has constituted himself as the “alternate” president; this is dangerous for our democracy as the Office of Chief of Staff is a creation of necessity rather than constitutionality.

“The same Mr. Abba Kyari has been alleged severally to be a corrupt subset of an incorruptible government of President Buhari and Vice President Osinbajo administration, how Mr President continues to tolerate Mr Abba Kyari’s excesses is still a mystery!

“As a group, we have no doubt in the triumph of truth over falsehood as the new campaign of calumny and consistent lies from the Chief of Staff against the vice president will fail because the attack is not in the best interest of the country but an Hausa- Fulani agenda of Mr Kyari and his continued covetousness of power.

“It is more so embarrassing that the referred office of the chief of staff has become the national headquarters to spread unfounded rumours within the administration to cover up financial crimes and pursue a feudalistic agenda.

“At this juncture, let us re- emphasise that there is no rift whatsoever between President Muhammadu Buhari, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, his Vice President and Asiwaju Bola Tinubu the National Leader of APC. The news of the rift is a figment of imagination of envious confusionist around the president.”

Meanwhile, a human rights activist, Waheed Saka, has condemned the political war in the presidency, describing it as a crisis that might snowball into a major national crisis.

According to the activist “the Chief of Staff, Mr Kyari arguably the most powerful appointee in the country, has no mutual vision with the president and the vice president on their next level agenda. He has been alleged to be a very corrupt part of incorruptible government, yet he continues to harass the vice president and his staff in the Villa.

“We have not forgotten the various allegations against the same chief of staff regarding the MTN bribery scandal, dollar subsidy scam and many others; students and scholars of politics will one day unravel how and why the president tolerated his chief of staff to such a level.”