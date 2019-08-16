Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The Director-General National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brig-General Shauibu Ibrahim, has warned that any prospective corps member that report for registration at any of it’s Orientation Camps across the country with fake documents will be arrested and handed over to the law enforcement agents for prosecution.

The statement signed by the Director Press and Public Relations, Adenike Adeyemi, quoted that the Director-General gave the warning on Friday while addressing the staff of the National Directorate Headquarters ready to participate in the Orientation Exercise.

He further urged all registration officers to Director-General who gave this warning on Friday in vigilant and ensure that no unqualified person is registered at the Orientation Camps.

“Management will not take it lightly with any Camp leadership found wanted in the discharge of assigned responsibilities in camp. I also appeal to all Camp officials to imbibe good work ethics, especially in dealing with corps members,” the DG noted though he statement.

While commending some State Secretariats for impressive performances in camp administration during the last Orientation Exercise, Genl Ibrahim reiterated his commitment to the welfare of Staff and Corps Members as outlined in the priorities of his policy thrust.

“I urge you to remain diligent in the performance of your assigned duties in order to ensure a hitch-free exercise and support other camp officials in the implementation of guidelines issued by the management so as to achieve the desired outcomes”, the DG added.