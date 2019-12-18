Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

The pains inflicted on some persons by the recent demolition of illegal structures and shanties in the Anambra North were yet to subside, even as the Anambra State Physical Planning Board (ANSPPB), vowed to continue with the operation

The state government has practically declared war on illegal structures including shanties, brothels and any other such places that serve as criminal hideouts.

When the bulldozers moved in recently, such structures erected along power lines in Kara, Atani Road in Ogbaru Local Government and Ogbunike Toll Gate in Oyi Local Government were brought down. A popular 52-room brothel used by commercial sex workers in Kara was also reduced to rubbles.

But, places of worship located in Kara were isolated and left untouched but owners were warned to relocate or feel the pang during the task force’s next visit.

Acting General Manager of the board, Mr. Nwabufo, stated that the demolition exercise was in line with its mandate of removing illegal structures and shanties for the safety and development of the state.

He described the exercise as hitch free, recalling that similar operation took place in Kara about a month ago and most of the illegal occupants later resurfaced.

He disclosed of plans by government to condone off the areas to prevent entry and recalled that similar exercise was done at the Ogbunike Tollgate four consecutive times. He said that high population often breeds brothels and shanties leading to criminals using such places as hideouts.

Anene called on the citizenry to be law abiding and always seek approved places for doing business, rather than temporary places that stood the risk of being destroyed.

He further explained that the demolition became necessary because people built under power lines:

“Soon, the state government will wall the demolished area of the market to stop developers from entering that area for safety of their lives since they’re bent on coming back there after demolition.”

ANSPPB boss cautioned that henceforth government would arrest and punish any defaulter, who dared to build under power lines or other illegal structures within the state without approval:

“Those places they erected shanties were not approved because it is under the power line and some other places are on the road side, drainage system and criminals hideouts. They know that the place is illegal and that is why they always build shanties instead of good block houses. We have given them enough time to vacate the place, it was announced and was marked but they refused to vacate, so we cannot allow illegality to continue to prevail in our state.”

The enforcement team comprising policemen and vigilante group led by Chairman of Anambra North Vigilance Group, Chief Chinenye Ihenko, was on ground to ensure smooth action and safety of the members of agency and their equipment. He said: “We are not against anybody or group of persons or even the prostitutes living in those places but against the criminal activities going on in those places. The truth is that some criminals operate from those places, hide their weapons in those places, they also peddle hard drugs in those places.

“We have gone to Kara along Atani Rroad, Toll-gate Onitsha and Marine area. In those places, they erected zinc and makeshift houses using them as criminal hideouts. They rob and harass passers-by at wee hours and dispose them of their valuables. So, because of the policy of Governor Obiano on security of lives and property and his zero tolerance on crimes we willfrom time to time raid those black spots.”

A civil servant, Mr. Chinedu Agu, corroborated the claim that such places were havens for criminals: “I want to commend the state government for this exercise because hoodlums have been disturbing us in this area. The other day, I was coming back from work; some boys accosted me and disposed of me everything I had with weapon. Anytime you’re passing, they would be around here smoking Indian hemp and starring at you.”

Regardless, some of the affected persons pleaded that government should have given them enough notice before embarking on such exercise. They lamented that they did not remove anything from their houses before the demolition.

One of them, Peter Obasi claimed that all his household items were destroyed, saying that he rented the place and had lived there for three years without any disturbance: “It is because of the cost of house rent in the town that made me come to this place that is a bit cheap to rent the house where I have lived for three years now. The place though under the power line but we have not had any robbery incident here. They said that they told us to vacate the place but I wasn’t aware and again my rent is still running, where will I go?

“I want government to come to our aid by providing shelter for us since our house and properties have been destroyed. As it is now, no place to lay our heads. They should know that things are hard this time and that is what we are managing trying to live according to our income by coming here to live. We know that the environment is not all that conducive but we have been managing waiting for the economy to improve and now they have made the situation worse.”

Another victim, Ogechi Ogwu, who owned a beer parlour at the tollgate for over seven years, said they never had any issue until last year when government agents came and demolished their shops as according to them, for blocking the road:

“We had to move inside the park and not closer to the road but they came again to destroy everything. Some of us were lucky to remove some of our goods but some were not around when they came for the demolition. They said that we are criminals or prostitutes; it is not true. Most of us are genuine businessmen and women here.

“It is true that in every 12 there must be Judas but all us can’t be criminals or prostitutes. With what they’re doing to us; they want us to join the gang of criminals and prostitutes because when they destroy our means of livelihood and we are jobless with families to cater for, what do they expect us to do? So, many will be pushed into crime. Government should have a rethink and allow us continue to doing our business here .”