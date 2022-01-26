From Okwe Obi, Abuja

Nigerians have been urged to pray for the Armed Forces in the fight against terrorism in the country.

The appeal which was made by the Unity Advocacy Group also hailed personnel of the Armed Forces for their sacrifices and commitment to the unity of the country.

Its Convener, Ifeanyi Aigbedion, in a statement noted that the Armed Forces under the present leadership has been able to stabilise the country in the past one year of being in office.

The service chiefs led by the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen Leo Irabor, were appointed to the office on January 26, 2021.

According to him, ‘from where the present leadership met the security situation, they have been a remarkable improvement.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

‘Not forgetting that our brothers and sisters in the Northeast had a peaceful Christmas celebration in 2021 due to the dexterity of military personnel in that region.

‘In the South-South, economic saboteurs stealing crude oil are not finding it easy. Similarly, bandits in the North West are under pressure. While criminals in the South East are being rooted out.

‘The past one year has been one of a good story that will get better with the support of the citizens.

‘We must appreciate the sacrifices of our dear military personnel and give them the needed support to restore peace and stability in our country,’ he said.