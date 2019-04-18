Gabriel Dike

The Chief of Army Staff, Nigeria Army, Lt. General Tukur Yusufu Buratai has identified inadequate international support as one of the major challenges faced by the Nigerian Army in its counter-terrorism and counter-insurgency operations.

The Head, Public Relations Unit of Igbinedion University Okada, Mr. Obajide Ilugbo said Lt. General Buratai made the assertion while delivering the maiden lecture at the launching of the Buratai Centre for Contemporary Security Affairs at Igbinedion University Okada.

The Chief of Army Staff also lamented the misconception by civil society organizations on the operation of the Nigerian Army. He noted that the continuous unfounded allegations against troops had remained a big distraction in the performance of the Nigerian Army’s stability task in the North East.

Buratai further expressed concern that every concession made by the Nigerian Army had resulted in the call for more concessions by the civil society actors.

Other challenges identified by the Chief of Army Staff included large expanse of operation environment, effect of weather and terrain, cross- border nature of the crisis, porous borders, remote nature of communities, threats by mines and improvised explosive devices, a large number of internally displaced persons and refugees among others.

The army chief, however, assured that in spite the abounding challenges faced by the Nigerian Army and the military in general, a lot of achievement had been recorded in the counter-insurgency and counter-terrorism efforts of the Nigerian Army and the military in effort to restore normalcy and governance in the affected regions.

He reported that effort were underway to partner the Ministry of Agriculture with a view to establishing a cattle ranch in the forest and that discussion with potential investors to establish recreation facilities in Sambisa forest was ongoing. These he said were beside the reconstruction of bridges and roads and other basic infrastructure in the area by the military.

Buratai further highlighted the strategic plan of the Nigerian Army to overcome the challenges at hand. These he said included respect for rule of law and right of citizens, review of force structure, capacity building for personnel, increase in troop’s strength, modernization, and equipment of the Nigerian Army and improvement of troop’s welfare.