“There are coronavirus cases in almost all Nigerian states,” Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), warned in one of its sms messages. “Even those who have not traveled can be affected. Follow guidance from health authorities.” Sadiq Shehu, a businessman and Kano indigene believes that there is nothing like Coronavirus anywhere in Nigeria. This is in spite of the alleged mysterious deaths taking place in Kano. According to the man who does not want his photograph published along with his view, the figures of cases being pushed out, on daily basis, by the NCDC are not enough evidence to show the existence of the pandemic. He is hardly impressed by the agency’s magnanimous act. In fact, as far as he is concerned, they are spurious figures as no one gets to see the photographs and videos of either the hospitalized in the isolation centres or the dead, as is the case with other countries like Italy, Spain, United States and Brazil. Asked to explain the cause of the burgeoning figures of deaths in Kano, his home state, he attributed it to a natural cause. “The truth is, most of the deceased have been suffering from some illnesses before the alleged pandemic started,” he said.

“COVID-19 can affect anyone,” NCDC warned in another of its sms messages. “People of all races, ages and economic status have been infected. Let’s take responsibility to reduce the risk of infection.” Like Shehu, Halimat Usman, a solicitor with a Lagos-based law firm believes that Coronavirus is not existent in Nigeria, “If it is, why is the Nigerian government not being transparent with information about it?” she queried. “In other countries, if any COVID-19 patient is admitted or eventually die, you would see the video of the incident or probably the location of the deceased’s body but in Nigeria, we only announce results without proofs. Sincerely, I don’t believe in it at all.”