She claimed trouble over ownership of the property started immediately after her husband died, following her in-law’s claim of ownership of the landed property. She said the case was still in court, hence there was no need for further action by any of the parties, including Development Control Department of the FCTA.

Although there appears to be peace, the war against orphanages is far from over. The FCTA revealed that it would soon carry out an audit of all orphanages operating in the territory to ascertain the level of compliance with the Child Rights Act.

Coordinator of the Abuja Metropoli- tan Management Council (AMMC), Umar Shuaibu, maintained that establishment of orphanages must follow the guidelines of the master plan: “We are going to make sure that, henceforth, we will audit all orphanages in Abuja, to ensure that everyone conforms to the rules and regulations governing the practice of this activity, in order to forestall problems like this one (refer- ring to Kubwa orphanage problem) in the future.”