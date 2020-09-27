Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Edo Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has said his victory in the September 19 governorship election was an affirmation by the people to enable him continue and intensify the developmental strides across the state in the next four years.

Obaseki said this at a thanksgiving service, yesterday, to celebrate his reelection by the Edo Chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) at the Samuel Ogbemudia stadium in Benin City.

State Chairman of CAN, Bishop Oriname Oyonnude-Kure and President of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Rev. Felix Omobude led other ministers of God at the thanksgiving service themed: “Great Deliverance” to thank God for a peaceful and successful election in the state.

The governor assured Edo people that he would continue to embrace peace as he had always done because sustainable development can only happen in a peaceful environment.

“The election war is over and our responsibility as an administration is to re-unite Edo people, including our brothers from the other side, to enable us have peace, create an environment required to build and develop our state and nation at large. In the build-up to the election, our fear was that of violence, as we never wanted to have election victory over innocent blood. We thank God Almighty that our worst fear never happened in the state.”

The governor expressed appreciation to his deputy, Philip Shaibu, describing him as an anchor that the Lord used to preserve the administration and for bearing the brunt of the struggle to liberate the state together with his wife, Maryann Shaibu and family.