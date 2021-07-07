From Judex Okoro, Calabar

Succour came tha way of war-torn Ubambat community in Okoyong Local Government Area of Cross River State as some natives have donated food items and other necessities to the displaced people.

The people of Ubambat have been engaged in a fratricidal war with their Ikot-Offiong neighbours for years, leading to loss of life and destruction of property worth millions of naira.

Several efforts are said to have been made to resolve the lingering boundary dispute, to no avail.

Some youths of Ikot Offiong community allegedly raided Ubambat recently and unleashed mayhem, leaving some people dead and houses destroyed.

However, in the spirit of brotherhood, Association of Concerned Indigens of Okoyong (ACION), mostly made up of natives from neighbouring Onim-Ankiong community, came to their rescue by donating several bags of rice, cartons of noodles, garri and salt to the displaced indigenes of Ubambat.

Presenting the items, the president of the group, Pastor Effiong Ekpo, representing the leadership of Onim-Ankiong clan council, led by the clan head-elect, Etim Okon, said the visit was necessary because of the hunger and hardship the people were subjected to as a result of the destruction of their sources of livelihood, including their farmlands and shops by the irate Ikot Offiong youths.

Ekpo, who commended the leadership of Onim-Ankiong clan council and Francis Asuquo for their support since the ugly incident, called for quick intervention by all stakeholders, especially the state government, to end the unprovoked attacks against the people of Ubambat.

He said: “What we have done is our little way of extending love to some of our brothers and sisters who have been rendered homeless and without any source of livelihood to survive.

“We are saddened by the unfortunate incident that happened and we hope and pray such will never happen again. Our people can no longer go to their farms; they have been sent out of their homes and they have become refugees in their land. This is unacceptable.”

He called on the State Emergency Management Agency to immediately intervene to alleviate the suffering of the people.

Speaking also, the clan head-elect, Onim-Ankiong clan council, Barr. Edet Okon, appreciated the association for its support to troubled communities across the state and called on more of such selfless groups to intervene in several troubled communities without having to wait for government intervention, which might take a longer time.

He said: “We also suffered the same fate. We ran away and left our community for over three years. So, we understand exactly what you are going through.”

He cautioned against any attempt to exterminate the people of Ubambat from their ancestral home as such a move would be seriously resisted.

Responding, chairman of Ekut family council in Ubambat, Prof. Ekpenyong Ekpo, commended their brothers and sisters from Onim-Ankiong community for the show of love. He also called on the lawmaker representing Odukpani LGA in the House of Assembly, Hon. Francis Asuquo, to take up their plight at the legislative level and ensure security intervention to forestall further loss of life and property.

He said: “The people of Oku Iboku had attacked our village twice for habouring the Ikot Offiong people. The community never saw any bad in helping our displaced brothers and sisters from Ikot Offiong.

“Is this how they intend to pay us for helping them when they were chased out from their village?” he queried. “And so this is the reason why we find this attack very painful.”

“Three persons were reportedly killed during the unfortunate incident, while several properties worth millions were destroyed,” he said.

