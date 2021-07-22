From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

All Progressive Congress (APC), Abia State chapter has cautioned interested aspirants for it’s upcoming ward congress against buying forms from unauthorized individuals.

State Chairman of party, Chief Donatus Nwankpa who gave the warning in Umuahia during a media chat at the APC State secretariat, said security agencies have been alerted on the activities of such impostors.

“Any form not obtained from this party secretariat is fake. We are not unaware that some persons are trying to deceive the public with fake forms. Security agencies have been informed of the development,” Nwankpa said.

While announcing the ward congress would hold on July 31, Nwankpa explained that modalities for the exercise had been communicated to all members, especially those interested in vying for elective positions during the elections.

He stated that forms for chairmanship position would cost N10,000 while those for secretary would sell at N5,000.

He described the defection of Chris Nkwonta, Uzo Azubuike, Blessing Nwagba and other notable PDP members to the APC as a great decision, expressing the determination of the broom party to take over Abia State in 2023.

On the recent rumour linking Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of to APC, Nwankpa said such story remained a rumour as he could not yet speak on it.