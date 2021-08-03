From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has urged aggrieved party members complaining on the outcome of the party’s ward congresses to explore the option of the Appeal Committee to be inaugurated next week.

National Secretary APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Sen John James Akpanudoedehe, who made the appeal in Abuja on Tuesday while speaking on a television programme equally warned that the national leadership will not recognise any faction.

He argued that the whole controversy trailing the legality of conduct of the Congress and the Supreme Court judgment is hinged on politics of 2023 general elections from selfish politicians.

On membership registration, he said: “We must appreciate the fact that it never happened in the past. The APC, led by the chairman, Governor Mai Mala Buni is focused on delivering in its mandate.

“We came to the consciousness of the need to take the party to the grassroots where it belongs in the form of bottom up approach. For the first time in the history of Nigeria and everywhere in the world that you have registration of party members taken to the polling units.

“The polling units registration is an exercise that threatened the opposition. Some people might think otherwise because people are used to sitting at home as leaders of the party to write names.

For your information, the voting at the Congress was monitored by INEC across the country. The commission also have the results generated at the election,” he said.

On whether the build up two days to the Congress slowed down the exercise, he said: “We didn’t receive report on factions because we are not dealing with that. We had published the decision of NEC warning that we will not tolerate the factionalisation of the party. We urged everybody to follow the communication channels of doing things and it was the committees that we sent to the states that we empowered to conduct the congresses.

“As for the build up to the Congress, if we have judgement from the Supreme Court telling us not to conduct congresses, it would have been a different thing. It is not the armchair interpretation or lawyers quoting whatever they are quoting, because they are not comfortable with what we are doing.