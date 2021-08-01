From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kebbi State has elected ward leaders in 225 wards in the state through consensus in the party’s ward congress.

The Kebbi State Governor, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, addressing the newly elected members at Nasarawa 2 ward in Birnin Kebbi, said that the consensus was in line with the guidelines of the constitution of the party.

According to him, ‘the stakeholders of the party had met and agreed on officials that will lead us in the next four years. In addition, 10 delegates have been agreed upon in Nasarawa 2 ward, who will represent us in local government and state congresses.

‘This is in line with the meeting of the stakeholders in Kebbi state APC which took place a few days ago, and in line with the guidelines of our constitution which have been made available to us.

‘Those who choose to do consensus are encouraged to do, and where consensus is not possible then the election should take place and we have chosen consensus.’

Governor Bagudu congratulated the stakeholders and President Muhammadu Buhari as well as party leadership, led by the Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni for actualising the mandate of leading the party accordingly.

‘We also thank the Ward Congress/Local Congress Committee of APC, led by Mr Osita Okechukwu, from Enugu State, that came to the state and have been busy since their arrival,” the governor thanked.

In his remarks, Mr Okechukwu, leader of the APC congress committee, commended Governor Bagudu, stakeholders and party members for cooperation, solidarity and working together for the progress of the party.

‘We also congratulate Governor Bagudu because without a good governor the unity we are witnessing in the state will not be here. We commend you highly because some states are not united as Kebbi state and we have witnessed the unity which is worth emulating.

‘Mr President Muhammad Buhari has directed us to build our party from the bottom to the top and, with what Kebbi State is doing, it is not possible for the [opposition] to [beat] us,’ the chairman said.

