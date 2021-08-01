Chairman Senate Committee on Local Content and lawmaker representing Oyo Central Senatorial District, Senator Teslim Folarin has commended the committee led by Alhaji Gambo Lawan sent by the National Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to oversee the Saturday ward congresses in Oyo State.

Folarin hailed the Gambo-led committee as being capable and meticulous during the discharge of its duties.

The Oyo Senator also commended the Ag. APC Chairman of Ag. Governor Mai Mala Buni.

The Oyo Central Senator gave the commendation in Ibadan on Sunday while commenting on the July 31st party’s ward congresses across the 351 wards of the state.

Senator Folarin noted that Alhaji Gambo-led Oyo APC Ward Congress Committee deserved commendation, as it had succeeded in organising a very peaceful, rancour-free and non-parallel exercise in the state.

“It is noteworthy that governor Buni-led CECPC carefully chose patriotic and genuine chieftains of our party to conduct the ward congresses across the country. As far as we are concerned in Oyo State, the Gambo-led committee has successfully delivered on its mandate”

He said,

“While meeting with APC gladiators in Oyo State on Friday, Alhaji Gambo assured us that his Committee would give a level playing ground to all contestants, which he did. The mature and patriotic conduct of the Committee members has further strengthened our great party in Oyo State”

The three-term Senator, while congratulating all the newly-elected ward executives of the party, urged them to be conscious of their responsibilities. He charged them to be all-inclusive in their activities.

Folarin further allayed the fears of party members that supreme court ruling on Akeredolu vs Jegede would not in any way affect the outcome of the congresses.

