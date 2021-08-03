From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Chairman, All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Governor Mai Mala Buni, has pledged to resolve complaints arising from last weekend’s ward congresses from aggrieved members.

Buni while congratulating members over the successful and peaceful conduct of the exercise across the country last weekend said et massive turn out in the congress reflected

the success of the membership registration and revalidation exercise.

He stated this in a statement signed by his spokesperson, Mamman Mohammed.

“I wish to congratulate us all for the peaceful and successful conduct of the ward Congress. The massive turn out of members in the congress reflects the success of the membership registration and revalidation exercise. It also reflects the unity and confidence of our members in the repositioned APC and its leadership. I want to assure our members that their choice of leaders at the ward Congress and indeed, subsequent congresses will be respected. The party has put some measures in place to check and rectify anomalies arising from the Congress. We are committed to building a strong internal democracy to give the party a strong leadership that are genuinely elected by the people,” he said.

He said the congresses would give ownership of the party to members through the bottom-top approach, urging aggrieved parties to seek redress through constituted channels in the party.

“We will be fair, just and transparent in handling every complaint for justice to be done and the people’s choice respected.”

Buni assured that the Caretaker Committee would review the just concluded ward congress to improve on the forthcoming local and state government congresses.

