The Osun state government has said that food items looted by protesters at a warehouse in Ede yesterday were not owned by the state. A statement by the Osun Food and Relief Committee denied that the relief materials were being hoarded in the attacked warehouse.

“The food items have no direct bearing with the State Government, as they are within the purview of the Food and Relief Committee of CACOVID. The items can only be distributed after a formal flag-off by the CACOVID Office, Abuja. We do not have the authority to distribute the food items without approval from Abuja.

Besides, the Committee is still expecting the rice component of the donated items, which is 40, 230 bags of 5kg. All these are part of the reasons the items were still in the warehouse up till the time of the invasion.

“The Committee wrote to CACOVID as recently as September 28, 2020, reminding it of the rice component, which is yet to be delivered”, Bayo Jimoh

Secretary, Osun Food and Relief Committee explained in the statement.