Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Kaduna State chapter of the major opposition party, People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has called on the ruling party, the All Progressive Congress (APC) to take the security and welfare of the citizens very serious as enshrined in the nation’s constitution.

PDP noted that the action of the hoodlums over recent looting of warehouses depicted socio-economic situation in the country where insecurity and hunger are on the increase on daily basis.

This was contained in a statement issued by Kaduna State Publicity Secretary of PDP, Abraham Alberah Catoh.

“We are all witnesses to the recent revolt by the youths of this country, a situation never before witnessed in this country. While it is true that sponsored thugs and hoodlums hijacked the otherwise peaceful protests, a lesson to inevitably learn is that mood of the nation is clearly depicted in the action of the youths and by extension the hoodlums.

“Only few days ago, Kaduna witnessed another unprecedented action by citizens of the state, akin to other states where unknown warehouses were broken into by hungry Kaduna residents and food items looted. Since the APC came on board in 2015, there is a clear and present danger of a government without a human face.

“The constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria is clear on the basic cardinal of any government in power about security and welfare of citizens before all else.

“We therefore call on the Kaduna State Government to bring those who decided to hide these items in the midst of hunger and starvation to book.

“We also advise the government to stick with the wise instruction of the constitution on security and welfare of citizens before anything else because this fire is just starting if things continue the way they are and nobody is safe.

“While the PDP sympathises with the people who loss their lives and the injured, as a result of the stampede in one the warehouses, the party condemns vehemently any act of lawless looting, our party rightly places the blame at the doorstep of the government for their secretive and suspicious actions, because if there were no clandestine ulterior motives, there would have been an official announcement about the items”. The statement said.