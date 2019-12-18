Simeon Mpamugoh

A non-profit organisation, Women at Risk International Foundation (WARIF), recently held a protest rally against gender-based violence in Nigeria.

The march, which was an advocacy programme of the NGO, aimed to raise awareness against the scourge and to commemorate the United Nation’s 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence.

It featured protesters carrying placards with inscriptions like: No tolerance to gender-based violence; stop violence against women; raise your voices against sexual violence; stand up and speak out; and say no to rape and sexual violence.

Tagged “No Tolerance March,” it was organised following the on-going success of the advocacy campaign launched earlier in the year. The event saw celebrities like Richard Mofe Damijo, Rita Dominic, Kate Henshaw, Funke Akindele and others declare their ‘No Tolerance’ position against the menace of sexual abuse and violence in the society by posting short videos and pictures on their social media platforms.

The march took off from Lekki Phase 1 across the Lekki/Ikoyi Link Bridge, with the United States Consular General to Lagos, Madam Claire Pierangelo, who stated that “gender-based violence is not a women issue,” but a human rights issue that needed both men and women to contribute to its end: “Men must play a significant role and we are pleased to see that men are increasingly recognising their responsibility to help end this scourge.”

Wife of the Attorney-General of Lagos State, Mrs. Olabisi Onigbanjo, represented the Lagos State First Lady, Mrs Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu. She commended WARIF for its efforts in bringing the menace to an end and reiterated the need for more awareness on rape and sexual violence.

Founder of the organisation, Dr. Kemi DaSilva Ibru, in her speech, noted: “At WARIF, we believe that no single individual, organisation, foundation, or government can stop the epidemic of sexual violence, but by responding to the responsibility of tackling the problem as a collective, each bringing together his/her unique piece of the solution. We believe that participation in these collaborative efforts are critical in making our voices heard and in bringing an end to sexual violence in our society.

“Proceeds from the march would benefit survivors of rape and sexual violence who are offered assistance at the WARIF Centre, the foundation’s rape crisis centre, which provides immediate medical care, psychosocial counselling, legal aid, access to shelters and vocational skills training wholly free of charge.”

She described WARIF as a non-profit organization founded in 2016 in response to the high incidences of sexual assault, rape and human trafficking occurring among young girls and women across Nigeria.

She explained further: “It was equally launched to raise awareness and address the prevalence of this problem through the ‘WARIF Approach’ – a unique holistic method of tackling gender-based violence through the development and implementation of a series of initiatives, targeting both the intervention/treatment of the affected women, as well as providing preventive measures in education and community service to reduce the high incidences.”

One of the dignitaries at the event also stated: “Sexual violence affects all of our lives and the “No Tolerance” march was a chance for all men, women and children to say no to sexual violence in our communities.”