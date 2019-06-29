Assorted meat pepper soup is one of the popular varieties among other Nigerian pepper soups. It is specially prepared with a wide variety of meats including cow or goat parts.

Here is how to prepare this special delicacy:

Ingredients

•Assorted meats

•Onion

•Scotch bonnet (Chopped)

•Pepper soup spice

•Garlic

•Ginger

•Cayenne pepper (Ata gun gun)

•Utazi leaves

•Black pepper

•Cube of your choice

•Salt to taste

Preparations:

•Wash the meats thoroughly.

•Put in a pot and add blended/chopped garlic, onions and ginger, salt, and cube of your choice.

•Do not add water. Just allow it to steam for about 15 minutes.

•Then add enough water to cook the meats and leave to cook till it becomes soft.

•When the meats are soft, add the chopped or blended scotch bonnet and cayenne pepper.

•Then add black pepper, combine and cook for 2 minutes..

•Add the pepper soup spice. Taste for seasoning and adjust if necessary.

•Add chopped utazi leaves, cover and bring it down immediately.

•Serve hot.