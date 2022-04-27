By Christopher Oji

The Lagos State Police Command has warned against fake news on the crisis in the state.

There were rumours making the rounds that there was a crisis at Isheri Oshun, 6th and 7th Avenues in the FESTAC area of the state.

The police who dispelled the rumours, however, assured the residents of adequate protection of life and property.

The social media had, last week, been awash with reported attack on Isheri Oshun by hoodlums, who were allegedly working for an Ogun State-based Estate agent, Alhaji Mutairu Owoeye.

A police source at Area M police Command, Idimu said, “I read the reports too, but there was no single attack on any part of Isheri Oshun in the last few weeks. The only thing that was recorded near the area was in 6th and 7th Avenues in FESTAC, where some hoodlums, who are working with land grabbers, invaded the area. We quickly mobilised to the area and we arrested one of them, Ayo Olatuniji, and recovered live ammunition from him, while other members of his gang escaped.

“He claimed to be working for a certain Oluomo and TJ, but when we tried to contact those mentioned, they went into hiding and we had to charge the suspect to court.”

A resident of Isheri Oshun, Alhaji Yahya Dada, denied any crisis in the town and said that the town had been peaceful for some time. Another resident of FESTAC, Jamiu Apanishile, said: “There is a land dispute between the Kuje Amuwo Family and the Fagbile Family.”

