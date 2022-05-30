By Christopher Oji
The Lagos State Police Command has warned commercial motorcycle operators, popularly known as Okada, against their planned mass protest on June 1, following the state government’s ban on their operation in six local government areas of the State.
The Lagos state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Benjamin Hundeyin, disclosed that the Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alabi, has placed Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers and other tactical units on red alert.
In a statement, yesterday, the PPRO, said: “The attention of the Lagos State Police Command has been drawn to a panic-laced message making the rounds on social media, purporting that motorcycle riders in the state have concluded plans to disrupt social and commercial activities in the state from June 1, 2022, in protest of the ban on the use of motorcycles within six LGAs in the state.
“Commissioner of Police, CP Abiodun Alabi, uses this medium to assure Lagosians that all necessary human, material and operational resources have been deployed across the state, to forestall any breakdown of law and order.
A carefully drafted security architecture, resulting from a detailed crime-mapping of the state has been emplaced across the length and breadth of the state.
In addition, all Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers and tactical commanders have been placed on red alert towards any eventuality.
“CP Alabi, therefore, enjoins residents to go about their lawful businesses without fear of harassment or intimidation before, during and after the touted date for the purported civil disturbance, as officers and men of the Command are fully on top of the situation”.
