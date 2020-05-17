The liver is an organ that is found only in vertebrates. In humans, it is located in the right upper quadrant of the abdomen, below the diaphragm. The liver performs five primary functions in the body. These include the production of bile and excretion; excretion of bilirubin, cholesterol, hormones, and drugs; metabolism of fats, proteins, and carbohydrates; activation of enzymes; storage of glycogen, vitamins, and minerals as well as the synthesis of plasma proteins, such as albumin, and clotting factors.

The liver can suffer life-threatening damage or deterioration which may occur over a period of time. One Of such is cirrhosis of the liver.

What does cirrhosis do?

Cirrhosis damages the liver. It causes scarring that slowly replaces healthy tissue. Eventually, this blocks blood flow and makes it harder for the liver to do its job. It won’t be able to filter toxins and help break down nutrients and medications. And the organ won’t make proteins and other substances fast enough to meet your body’s needs. Over the long term, it can shut down your liver.

Symptoms

You may not notice any problems at first. As your cirrhosis gets worse, you might start to feel more tired and less hungry. Your skin may start to itch, look more yellow, and bruise more easily. Your urine may darken, and your belly and legs might swell from extra fluid. Some people get nauseated and foggy-brained and start to forget things.

Causes of liver cirrhosis

Alcohol addiction: Drinking too much can make your liver swell and hold on to more fat. This could lead to cirrhosis. It typically happens if you drink more than you should every day, sometimes for years. If your drinking interferes with your work or home life, please talk with your doctor. The amount of alcohol that causes liver damage differs for each person, so don’t assume that because your heavy-drinking friend didn’t get cirrhosis, you won’t either.

Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease: Here, something other than alcohol causes fat buildup in your liver. The exact reason isn›t clear, but you›re more likely to get it if you›re overweight or have diabetes, high cholesterol, or high blood pressure. When it starts to damage your liver, it›s called nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). You may notice symptoms like weight loss, tiredness, weakness, spider veins, or itchy skin.

Hepatitis C: If you have this disease for six months or more, it’s called “chronic” and can lead to cirrhosis. The hepatitis C virus is the most common cause of chronic hepatitis, though there are others, like autoimmune disease as well as medication, bacteria, or other viruses. Hepatitis C often spreads when users of illicit drugs share needles, but you can also get it after having unprotected sex with someone who’s infected.

Bile duct problems: Small tubes, called ducts, normally carry bile – a liquid that helps digestion – from your liver to the gallbladder. A number of conditions can narrow or block these tubes, which cause a backup of fluid that can inflame and damage the liver. How you treat it depends on the cause, but your doctor can usually clear your ducts with medication or minor procedures.

Medication: Drugs like methotrexate for arthritis and isoniazid for tuberculosis can hurt your liver and lead to cirrhosis. Certain antibiotics, statins for high cholesterol, and acetaminophen may also be hard on your liver. Your genes, health, diet, and other medicine you take may make a difference, too. Tell your doctor about all your medications and let him know if new drugs seem to make you tired, nauseated, itchy, or otherwise unwell.

Supplements: Herbs that contain pyrrolizidine alkaloids can gum up tiny blood vessels in your liver, either over time or all at once if you take a lot. Others, like Atractylis gummifera, Camellia sinensis, celandine, chaparral, germander, and pennyroyal oil (used in tea), can also cause problems. Over time, this damage could lead to cirrhosis. Tell your doctor about any supplements you take.

Clots, genetics and more: Any condition that scars the liver can cause cirrhosis. Clots can block the flow of blood to the organ or inside it. Your immune system could mistakenly attack and inflame it. Your genes could make it harder for your liver to break down certain nutrients like iron or copper. Or you might inherit conditions that add fat or scarring for no apparent reason.

Diagnosis

Your doctor will do a physical exam. Tell him about your symptoms and if you have a history of drinking too much alcohol. Blood tests that check how well your liver is working, along with an ultrasound, X-ray, or MRI, can help confirm that you have cirrhosis. In some cases, your doctor might remove a small piece of your liver to look at under a microscope, a procedure called a biopsy.

Treatment

There’s no cure for the scarring already done to the liver, but your doctor can sometimes stop or slow it down by treating the condition that causes your cirrhosis. If you have alcohol addiction, find out about therapy to help you quit. Weight loss can help for a fatty liver. Drugs can treat infections, bile duct problems, or autoimmune disorders. Work with your doctor to figure out what’s causing your cirrhosis and how best to treat it.

